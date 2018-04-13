The Sri Lanka Navy, on Thursday apprehended three people for attempting to smuggle 24.2 kilograms of gold from the country via sea, the navy media unit said in a statement.

The three people, who were Sri Lankan nationals, were apprehended in the seas north of Mannar, in the island’s north.

The navy said the 242 gold biscuits, each weighing 100 grams, were worth approximately 150 million Sri Lankan rupees (963,000 U.S. dollars).

During the apprehension, a dinghy boat used for the smuggling purposes was also seized by the navy.

The apprehended men, stock of gold, dinghy and other equipment were handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for onward legal action, the navy said.

