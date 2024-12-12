Sri Lankan PM stresses data-driven policies and kindness for education reform

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stressed the need for using data to shape policies and taking a kind approach in providing public services in the education sector.

She shared these thoughts at a workshop titled “Preparing relevant strategies to transform the existing education system” held at the Colombo Foundation Institute.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amarasuriya who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, emphasized that education should bring positive change to individuals and society.

She underlined the importance of an education system that promotes personal growth, social responsibility and global opportunities for children.

“We need to stop treating education like a product to be bought and sold. Education is a long-term investment, and policies should reflect this understanding” Dr. Amarasuriya said.

She urged the Ministry of Education and related institutions to make decisions based on accurate and complete information, not personal views or guesses.

The workshop focused on plans to solve major issues highlighted in the government’s new policy. These include changes across all levels of education from early childhood to higher education and vocational training.

Dr. Amarasuriya pointed out the need for a strong system to collect and keep data for better decisions.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the need for kindness among public officials, referring to complaints about poor service and lack of care. “Officials should be understanding. We need to end the practice where people leave in tears because of bad treatment” she said.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa and other education experts.

The discussions focused on creating plans to improve Sri Lanka’s education system.