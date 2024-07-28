Sri Lankan Police constable suspended for planting drugs during traffic check

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2024 - 8:58 am

A Sri Lankan police constable has been suspended following the circulation of a video on social media showing him trying to arrest a group of youths by placing a drug parcel inside their car during a police traffic check.

The suspension was ordered by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Colombo South.

The constable, who is attached to the Kollupitiya Police Station, was involved in the incident while on duty in the area between Ananda Kumara Swamy and Colonel T. Jaya Mawatha.

He attempted to arrest the occupants of the car by secretly placing cannabis inside it.

The incident was videotaped by the car’s occupants and released on social media, leading to accusations against the constable.

He was suspended on multiple charges, including chewing betel nuts while in uniform and conducting the vehicle check without the driver or another person present.

The Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.