Sri Lankan postal workers to stage sick leave protest over staffing shortages

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2024 - 11:06 am

Postal workers in Sri Lanka plan to engage in a 24-hour trade union action starting at midnight tonight (June 12), by taking sick leave.

This decision comes in response to the Postal Department’s failure to hire new employees, leaving more than 6,000 positions unfilled.

Chinthaka Bandara, the head of the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), highlighted the department’s struggles due to the shortage of staff.

He noted that no new recruits have been made since 2018, leaving hundreds of workers in temporary roles for years, some even surpassing the maximum age limit for government service recruitment.

Bandara emphasized the urgent need for permanent appointments and addressed the plight of those working in acting positions, demanding a resolution from the government and relevant authorities.

The UPTUF has given a deadline of June 24 for a response.

If their demands are not met, they have warned of escalating the protest to a nationwide strike.