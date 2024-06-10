Sri Lankan President attends Narendra Modi’s third-term swearing-in
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended warm congratulations to Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strong Indo-Sri Lankan relations.
The swearing-in ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (June 9), was a grand event, attended by President Wickremesinghe at the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Several regional leaders were also present, including Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.
President Wickremesinghe received high recognition from these leaders. After taking the oath of office, Prime Minister Modi posed for a group photo with the regional leaders, with President Wickremesinghe seated next to him.
Later, President Wickremesinghe and other state leaders attended a dinner organized by Prime Minister Modi.
The Indian media gave special attention to President Wickremesinghe’s presence at the ceremony, with billboards displaying images of him and Prime Minister Modi prominently placed around major roundabouts in New Delhi.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President appoints committee to probe 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks June 12, 2024
- Sri Lanka President calls for National Focus on Economic Reform ahead of Elections June 12, 2024
- Dozens hospitalized after toxic chemical incident at Pinwatta cosmetics factory June 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan postal workers to stage sick leave protest over staffing shortages June 12, 2024
- Teachers and Principals to hold island-wide protests over salary discrepancies June 12, 2024
Hi Sir,
Did you say goodbye to your pal who failed to gain an absolute majority?
It is likely to happen to you next.