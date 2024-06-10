Sri Lankan President attends Narendra Modi’s third-term swearing-in

Posted by Editor on June 10, 2024 - 2:17 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended warm congratulations to Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strong Indo-Sri Lankan relations.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (June 9), was a grand event, attended by President Wickremesinghe at the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several regional leaders were also present, including Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

President Wickremesinghe received high recognition from these leaders. After taking the oath of office, Prime Minister Modi posed for a group photo with the regional leaders, with President Wickremesinghe seated next to him.

Later, President Wickremesinghe and other state leaders attended a dinner organized by Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian media gave special attention to President Wickremesinghe’s presence at the ceremony, with billboards displaying images of him and Prime Minister Modi prominently placed around major roundabouts in New Delhi.