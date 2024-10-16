Sri Lankan President calls for national plan to revitalize agriculture
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for a long-term, unified national plan to reorganize Sri Lanka’s currently disordered agriculture sector.
He made this statement during a progress review meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources held today (October 16) at the Presidential Secretariat.
The meeting included extensive discussions on the ongoing projects under the Ministry.
The President reviewed the rural development initiatives completed so far and noted that, despite their success, questions remain about the extent to which these projects have reduced rural poverty.
President Dissanayake stressed that the primary objective of rural development projects should be the eradication of rural poverty.
He further pointed out the need for a comprehensive new plan to eliminate poverty nationwide.
The President also highlighted that poverty extends beyond financial hardship, involving the marginalization of certain groups within society, constituting a serious social crisis.
He underscored the necessity for a targeted program to effectively eradicate rural poverty.
The discussion was attended by Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources, M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe, along with senior officials, project directors, and other officials of the Ministry.
If ‘the primary objective of rural development projects should be the eradication of rural poverty’, free money should be pumped into the rural community in the form of handouts.
I do not find any inspiration in the array of Public Servants around the table. They have been ‘lectured to’ by past leadership, but the only thing that moves them is the buckshee’s.