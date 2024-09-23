Sri Lankan President invites citizens to unite in nation-building efforts

Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressed the nation this morning (September 23), after being sworn in as the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

He took the oath of office before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The following is a translation of his speech:

“The most important feature of democracy in our country is the selection of a leader by the people. Democracy does not end with casting a vote in an election and choosing a leader. While this is a fundamental aspect of democracy, I acknowledge that strengthening the structures and laws of our country is essential to enhancing democracy. Therefore, I pledge to the people of this country that I will make my maximum commitment to democracy during my term of office.

Moreover, after an election in this country, there has been a history of democratic transitions of power. At no point has any leader rejected the transfer of power following an election. Accordingly, I am immensely grateful to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe for graciously accepting the people’s mandate and demonstrating his dedication and example for a democratic transfer of power.

We also deeply understand that our country is currently facing tremendous challenges. There is a strong need for a cleaner and more positive political culture that the people greatly expect from our politics. We are ready to commit ourselves to this cause. The people have a negative view of politicians and politics in our country. Therefore, I am prepared to do everything possible to restore public respect and trust in politics and politicians.

Furthermore, we do not believe that overcoming this profound crisis is something that only a government, political party, or individual can achieve. As I have previously stated, I am not a magician. I am not a sorcerer. I am an ordinary citizen of this country. I have strengths and limitations. There are things I know and things I do not know. But my primary responsibility is to gather knowledge and use my capabilities to make better decisions to steer this country forward. My duty is to become part of that collective intervention. Additionally, the common citizens and individuals from all sectors bear a significant responsibility in resolving this crisis. I seek the support of everyone in fulfilling that responsibility.

However, as President of the country, I acknowledge that I hold the foremost and principal responsibility in leading this task. Therefore, I declare that I am ready to prove to the citizens of this country through actions and behavior that I will fulfill my role properly in addressing these challenges.

Our country also needs international support. Hence, despite the power struggles in the world, our goal is to work with states in ways that are most beneficial to our country. We should not be an isolated state but must move forward collectively and in unity with the world. We are not hesitant to make the necessary decisions in this regard.

Moreover, industrialists and entrepreneurs have a major role to play in rebuilding our country. Therefore, I believe they will provide strong support for the government’s initiatives in uplifting the nation.

Democracy in our country has elected me as President. The people have cast their votes for me, and there are also those who did not vote for me. We have a clear understanding of the composition and scale of our victory. Therefore, my task during my administration is to win the support and trust of the citizens who did not support us. I have strong confidence that this task can be successfully completed. In the future, you will experience all of this practically. For that, I seek the support of all citizens.”

