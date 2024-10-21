Sri Lankan President pledges fair investigation into Easter Sunday Attacks

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2024 - 7:32 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to initiate a formal investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

He made this statement while attending a public rally organized by the National People’s Power (NPP) in Katunayake yesterday (October 20).

“We specifically focused on the Easter Sunday attacks. We have transformed the police department into a suitable institution for conducting investigations. Now, certain people are in disarray.

Those who rode the wave of the Easter Sunday attacks to gain power in 2019 are now waking up after five years. They are demanding reports—this report and that report.

Both of those reports are Ranil Wickremesinghe’s reports. Neither of them are investigative committees. When I took office, I asked the former presidential secretary what had happened to those reports.

Ranil Wickremesinghe wanted to suppress this investigation. We instructed the Inspector General of Police and the Criminal Investigation Department to commence a proper investigation into the Easter attacks.

That’s when those who were in a coma woke up. They are trying to disrupt and confuse the process. This individual’s interference is not about finding the real culprits.

Therefore, we will neither submit to nor be hindered by these actions. We will conduct a fair investigation and reveal the truth. What do we have to hide? Who do we have to protect?

The National People’s Power will not get caught up in the tricks of those overturning buckets, nor will we give them the space to do so.”