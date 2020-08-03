Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the United National Party had been in all Parliaments since 1947 and no one will be able to stop its journey.

Speaking during an election rally in Central Colombo yesterday (02), Former Premier Wickremesinghe said some factions are attempting to prevent the UNP from entering the Ninth Parliament.

However, the Former Prime Minister said he is confident that the public will elect real UNPers to the next Parliament. The UNP Leader noted that the party has always worked from the best interest of the people and the country.

The Former Prime Minister said the UNP has the policies and the experience to overcome the economic challenges that have exacerbated following the COVID-19 crisis.

Former Premier Wickremesinghe noted that only the UNP can revive the economy and secure the jobs.

The UNP Leader is of the view that the country requires a comprehensive program to boost the rural economy.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the UNP has presented a program through its election manifesto to lead the country towards prosperity during the next three years.

(Source: News Radio)