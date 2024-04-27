Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on April 27, 2024
April 27, 2024
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (April 27), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.291.87 while the selling rate is at Rs.301.29 today.
