The selling rate of the Sri Lankan Rupee hit Rs. 193.05 against the US dollar today (24), central bank data show.

According to today’s Central Bank Exchange Rates, the buying rate of a US Dollar is Rs. 188.01.

These are the highest buying and selling rates reported locally for a US dollar since the 4th of May.

During the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the rupee had hit a record low of Rs. 200 in April, just two weeks after it started depreciating in March.