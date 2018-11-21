Nov 21 2018 November 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 2Comments by Administrator

SRI LANKAN RUPEE DROPS TO NEW LOW

Posted in

Sri Lanka rupee vs US dollar

Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated further against the US Dollar, informed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The current selling rate of the US Dollar is Rs 179.04 while the buying price is Rs 175.11.