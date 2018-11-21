SRI LANKAN RUPEE DROPS TO NEW LOW
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated further against the US Dollar, informed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The current selling rate of the US Dollar is Rs 179.04 while the buying price is Rs 175.11.
Its a shame to all students of Bandula Gunawardena ,because he is no more an honest
Teacher who guides the students corrently
Where is the SLPP Econ Whizz, Bandula Gunaya?
Where is the former CB Boss, Cabaraalaya?
Where is the Finance Minsiter, Mahinda R?
Hey Guys, please save the LKR from extinction.