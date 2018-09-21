Sep 21 2018 September 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lankan Rupee falls to record low

Posted in

Sri Lanka Rupee vs US Dollar

The Sri Lankan has depreciated against the US Dollar, today (21), to a new record low as the selling rate closed at Rs 170.65.

Meanwhile, the buying rate of the US Dollar has reached Rs 166.78, stated Central Bank of Sri Lanka.