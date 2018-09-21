Sri Lankan Rupee falls to record low
The Sri Lankan has depreciated against the US Dollar, today (21), to a new record low as the selling rate closed at Rs 170.65.
Meanwhile, the buying rate of the US Dollar has reached Rs 166.78, stated Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Come on Ranil, Say it is a good sign. Now the foreign tourists will flock to Sri Lanka since their dollars and pounds can buy more in Sri Lanka.
But be careful not to tell the hootas voted for you now we have a pay a lot more for everything we buy from abroad including oil, and that will be slapped on them with the new fuel price formula.