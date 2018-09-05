The Sri Lankan rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday with the selling price of the US Dollar reaching 163.3676 for the first time in the country’s history.

The buying price has been recorded as 160.1636 according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This is considered as the first time in history that the selling and buying prices of the US Dollar have surpassed the 160 and 163 marks respectively.

This marks the 12th straight session of setting fresh record lows by the Sri Lankan rupee.

(Ada Derana)