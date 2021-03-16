Sri Lankan Rupee hits Rs. 200 against US dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated against the US Dollar as the selling rate exceeded Rs 200 on Tuesday (16), the third time in the country’s history.

As per the daily exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the selling rate of the US dollar is at Rs.200.06.

The buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs. 195.28.

This is highest selling rate recorded for a US dollar since, April 09, 2020. During that day, the selling rate of the US dollar stood at Rs.200.47.

This is the third time in history that the selling rate of a US dollar has exceeded Rs. 200-mark.

The US dollar has been depreciating for a period time despite the government restricting imports.