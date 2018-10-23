Oct 23 2018 October 23, 2018 October 23, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can sell their products to overseas customers through e-commerce platforms such as eBay.

The Finance and Mass Media Ministry yesterday said a regulatory framework has been established to enable Sri Lankan companies to initiate business-to-consumer (B2C) direct e-commerce transaction with overseas customers.

Sri Lankan customers at the moment enjoy B2C e-commerce facility via eBay and other trading platforms but not vice versa.

“Accordingly, hereafter, companies or exporters in Sri Lanka can send goods in any number worth maximum of US $ 3000 each, without submitting a CUSDEC application to Sri Lanka Customs.

However, at the end of the particular month, the exporter has to submit one CUSDEC application to Sri Lanka Customs covering all transactions,” a Finance and Mass Media Ministry statement said.

The new regulations will allow any Board of Investment-approved enterprise or hub enterprise, registered business enterprise or any individual registered exporter to engage in B2C operations.

