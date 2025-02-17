Sri Lanka’s Budget Speech 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the 2025 Budget to the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (February 17) in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

The President arrived at the Parliament Chamber from the President’s Office in Parliament at around 10:30 AM, preceded by the Serjeant-at-Arms, as per tradition. He then commenced his Budget speech, which lasted until 1:15 PM.

The Second Reading debate on the Appropriation Bill (Budget) for 2025 is scheduled to be held for seven days, from February 18 to February 25, including Saturday, February 22. The vote on the Second Reading of the Budget will take place on February 25 at 6:00 PM.

Following this, the Committee Stage debate on the Bill is scheduled for 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21. The vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill will be held on March 21 at 6:00 PM.

In total, the budget debate will span from February 18 to March 21, 2025.

You can read the full 2025 Budget speech by clicking here.

01:18 PM – Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concluded his presentation of the 2025 Budget.

01:18 PM – “Let us unite to build our nation and respect each other. We take pride in our sacred homeland. From now on, there will be no communal divisions based on religion, race, or gender. We also invite Sri Lankans abroad to join us on this journey.”

01:13 PM – The President vowed to create a society where bribery will be unacceptable.

01:10 PM – The government will ensure that taxpayers’ money is used justly by combating tax evasion and illegal financial activities.

01:04 PM – The tax system is being digitized to improve transparency.

01:03 PM – Plantation workers will receive a daily wage of Rs. 1,700.

01:02 PM – Pension increases for retirees before January 1, 2020, will be implemented in three phases.

12:56 PM – Private sector employers have agreed to raise the basic salary of private sector employees from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 27,000 in April, and up to Rs. 30,000 by January 2026.

12:54 PM – Rs. 10,000 million will be allocated for state sector recruitment.

12:54 PM – Rs. 110 billion will be allocated for salary increases this year.

12:50 PM – Public sector employees will see a salary increase, with the basic salary raised from Rs. 24,250 to Rs. 40,000.

12:46 PM – A housing scheme of 108 units will be constructed in Kottawa Palathuruwatte for artists and journalists, funded by the Chinese government.

12:45 PM – Rs. 300 million will be allocated to celebrate National Sri Lankan Day.

12:44 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for renovating housing schemes for low-income families.

12:43 PM – Rs. 1,500 million will be allocated for resettlement.

12:41 PM – Rs. 300 million will be allocated to mitigate Human-Elephant Conflicts, with Rs. 250 million set aside for compensation.

12:38 PM – Rs. 1 million will be allocated to each MP via the decentralized budget.

12:35 PM – Rs. 5,000 million will be allocated for the Clean Sri Lanka program.

12:34 PM – Proposals for the economic development of the Eastern Province will be presented, with plans to secure support from the Indian government.

12:32 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated to begin the construction of the Vadduvakal Bridge.

12:29 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for rural bridge development, with an additional Rs. 5,000 million for rural roads and bridges in the Northern Province.

12:28 PM – A new program will be developed to address SriLankan Airlines’ long-standing debt.

12:28 PM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated to modernize railway transportation.

12:27 PM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated for a feasibility study on developing the Thambuttegama Railway Station as a pilot project for train-based agricultural transportation.

12:23 PM – A skill development program will be launched for convicted prisoners.

12:22 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated for preliminary work on the proposed expansion of the Kelaniweli railway line from Avissawella to Ratnapura.

12:21 PM – Rs. 3,000 million will be allocated to procure 100 low-floor buses for urban areas in Colombo.

12:17 PM – Rs. 15 billion will be allocated to offer higher interest rates for senior citizens.

12:16 PM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for the program to combat the drug menace.

12:15 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for the supply of dry rations through Sathosa outlets for the festive season.

12:15 PM – A proposal has been made to allocate Rs. 1 million to build permanent, secure houses for each orphaned child.

12:12 PM – Compensation for victims of natural disasters will be increased from Rs. 250,000 to Rs. 1 million.

12:10 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for child welfare at children’s homes, with Rs. 2,000 credited to each child’s account monthly, and Rs. 3,000 to their guardians.

12:07 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated for the purchase of vehicles to transport accused children to courts.

12:05 PM – Rs. 200 million will be allocated for the development of the freshwater fishing industry.

12:04 PM – Monthly allowances for kidney patients will rise from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10,000, and for low-income senior citizens from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

12:02 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated to support the production of Ceylon cinnamon and other local products.

12:02 PM – Rs. 232.5 billion will be allocated for Aswesuma benefits.

12:01 PM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for coconut cultivation in the Northern Coconut Triangle.

12:01 PM – An updated data system will be created to aid agricultural decision-making.

11:56 AM – Rs. 2,500 million is proposed for the development of the dairy sector.

11:56 AM – The monthly allowance for Grade 5 students will increase from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,000.

11:54 AM – Steps will be taken to amend the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) Act to regulate the collection of paddy and rice.

11:53 AM – Sixty-one oil tanks in Trincomalee will be developed with international partners.

11:51 AM – The cost of preschool children’s breakfasts will increase by Rs. 100.

11:50 AM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated to increase preschool teachers’ allowances.

11:50 AM – Rs. 35,000 million has been allocated for the supply of fertilizer in 2025.

11:47 AM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated for the development of infrastructure at the Jaffna Library. Rs. 200 million will go to libraries across the country.

11:45 AM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for developing sports schools in five provinces.

11:42 AM – Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the review of the school system.

11:42 AM – The Mahapola installment will increase from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,500.

11:41 AM – Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to supply meals for school children.

11:39 AM – Rs. 185 billion will be allocated for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment.

11:39 AM – Rs. 135 billion has been allocated for the development of the university system.

11:37 AM – Rs. 200 million has been allocated to establish an autism treatment center at Ridgeway Hospital.

11:36 AM – Rs. 120 million will be allocated for women’s empowerment programs.

11:36 AM – The highest-ever allocation of Rs. 604 billion has been made for the health sector.

11:34 AM – Rs. 7,500 million has been allocated for nutrition packs for pregnant mothers, and Rs. 5,000 million for Thriposha.

11:33 AM – The Development Bank will be established based on the structure of existing state banks. State banks have agreed to development loan schemes.

11:31 AM – No funds have been allocated for MPs’ vehicles this year, and they will not receive vehicle permits.

11:30 AM – Rs. 1 billion will be allocated for the commercialization of research and innovations.

11:29 AM – Government-owned luxury vehicles will be auctioned in March.

11:24 AM – The government will introduce digital ticketing for tourism and allocate Rs. 500 million.

11:22 AM – Plans are underway to strengthen data protection laws.

11:22 AM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated to develop new tourist locations such as Anuradhapura and Yapahuwa.

11:20 AM – The government plans to reduce the circulation of physical currency.

11:20 AM – Rs. 3,000 million will be allocated for the development of the digital economy.

11:18 AM – A new concept, ‘all services from one place’, will be implemented with the necessary approvals for digitizing public services.

11:17 AM – “We are working on a long-term solution to port congestion. A national quality management system is essential. Rs. 750 million is allocated this year,” the President said.

11:14 AM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated to upgrade scanning services at Colombo Port and Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport.

11:13 AM – The Bimsaviya Program will be expedited.

11:13 AM – Government-owned lands will be leased for productive economic activities.

11:10 AM – A new Public-Private Partnerships Act will be introduced.

11:07 AM – The Economic Transformation Act will be amended.

11:06 AM – New tariff structures will be established to create a transparent and predictable tariff framework for accessing affordable, high-quality raw materials.

11:06 AM – A new Customs Act will be introduced by amending the current one.

11:04 AM – Action will be taken to expand the free trade agreement.

11:03 AM – The national development plan for 2025-2029 will be drafted.

11:00 AM – Essential goods and services will be continuously provided at fair prices with maintained quality standards.

11:00 AM – An export revenue of USD 19 billion is expected in 2025.

10:58 AM – The previous administration’s use of limited tax revenues is well understood. We aim to manage tax funds responsibly.

10:58 AM – Record allocations have been made for education and health sectors.

10:57 AM – Stability has been achieved, and the vision of this budget is to ensure the economic rights and well-being of the people.

10:55 AM – The government aims to establish a system that fosters collective discipline by reducing corruption and waste.

10:54 AM – In presenting the 2025 budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for fair wage increases amidst declining real wages and assured that economic stability will be ensured.

10:52 AM – All citizens play a role in economic activities.

10:50 AM – The government aims to prioritize tax spending effectively.

10:45 AM – Economic growth of 5 percent is expected in 2025.

10:41 AM – Despite opposition, the government has managed to stabilize the economy, strengthen the rupee, and boost investor confidence.

10:34 AM – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presents the 2025 Budget.

10:20 AM – President Dissanayake arrived at Parliament to present the 2025 Budget Speech.

09:51 AM – Sri Lankan President and Finance Minister, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will present the 2025 Budget at 10:30 AM today.

09:49 AM – The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the 2025 budget to Parliament, as announced by Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

