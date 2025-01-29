Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry clarifies incident injuring Indian fishermen

Two Indian fishermen were injured due to the accidental discharge of a firearm by a Sri Lanka Navy personnel while they aggressively attempted to seize weapons and defied lawful orders during their apprehension on January 27, 2025.

A media briefing was held at the Ministry of Defence today (January 29) under the patronage of the Secretary of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, to present the facts regarding the situation arising from the arrest of Indian fishermen engaged in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

On Monday (January 27), the Northern Naval Command observed a cluster of Indian fishing boats that had entered Sri Lankan waters off the Valvettithurai area in Jaffna and were engaged in illegal fishing activities.

A special operation was carried out by Navy vessels of the Northern Naval Command to drive these fishing boats out of Sri Lankan waters. Thirteen Indian fishermen aboard one Indian fishing boat conducting illegal fishing activities were taken into custody.

The Sri Lanka Navy boarding team was compelled to conduct a non-compliant boarding operation as the Indian fishing boat continued to maneuver aggressively without complying with the Navy’s lawful orders.

During the apprehension, the Indian fishermen acted aggressively, maneuvering their fishing boat in a hostile manner and confronting the Navy personnel. While boarding the vessel, in accordance with their authority, the fishermen, as an organized group, attempted to assault naval personnel and seize a firearm from a naval officer, thereby endangering the lives of the naval personnel. In the ensuing struggle, an accidental discharge occurred, causing minor injuries to two Indian fishermen.

Following the incident, the Navy provided first aid to the injured fishermen and promptly transferred them to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for further treatment. The hospital confirmed that their condition is stable. Meanwhile, the Navy lodged a complaint with the Kankesanthurai Police regarding the incident.

The seized Indian fishing boat and the remaining fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour on January 28, 2025, and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal action.

Previously, there have been multiple instances of fishermen intruding into Sri Lankan waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone for poaching. The Defence Secretary and the Navy Commander stated that the Navy has apprehended such intruders and handed them over to authorities for legal proceedings.

Furthermore, they emphasized that the Sri Lanka Navy conducts continuous operations to secure the northern waters and protect the livelihoods of the fishing community in the Northern Province, with the aim of preventing illegal fishing activities.

The Sri Lanka Navy’s Director General of Operations, the Director – Legal, and Mr. Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with numerous representatives of media institutions, also attended the briefing.

