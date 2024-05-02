Sri Lanka’s export performance surges in March 2024

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2024 - 6:04 pm

The Export Development Board (EDB) reports that Sri Lanka’s merchandise export performance in March 2024 amounted to USD 1,138.9 million, marking an increase of 9.77% compared to March 2023.

Furthermore, it stated that export performance in March 2024 increased by 7.51% compared to the preceding month, February 2024.

According to the latest data released by the EDB, the value of service exports for March 2024 was US$ 275.1 million, reflecting an 8.39% increase over the corresponding period in 2023.

Subsequently, total exports for March 2024 were recorded as US$ 1.4 billion, including both merchandise and service exports.

Export earnings from Apparel & Textile increased by 6.66% year-on-year to US$ 443.9 million in March 2024 compared to March 2023.

Export earnings from tea, which comprised 12% of merchandise exports, increased by 13.35% year-on-year to US$ 124.86 million in March 2024 compared to March 2023.

This increase is mainly attributed to the strong performance in the export of Bulk Tea and Tea packets, which increased by 23.31% and 6.51% respectively, the release said.

Cumulative merchandise exports during the period of January to March 2024 increased by 5.71% to US$ 3,168.9 million compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The value of service exports for the same period was US$ 788.7 million, representing a 7.76% increase over the corresponding period in 2023.

The EDB noted that exports to the European Union (EU), which accounts for 24% of Sri Lanka’s exports during both March 2024 and the cumulative period of January to March 2024, increased by 4.79% and 2.54% respectively.

Exports to the top five EU markets were recorded as follows: Germany US$ 163.94 million (increased by 6.34%), Italy US$ 157.82 million (decreased by 0.39%), Netherlands US$ 87.83 million (increased by 5.02%), France US$ 60.62 million (increased by 5.79%), and Belgium US$ 55.42 million (decreased by 0.45%) during the cumulative period of January to March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.