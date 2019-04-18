RAAVANA-1, first ever Sri Lankan satellite launched
The first ever Sri Lankan satellite, RAAVANA-1, was successfully launched into space at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia today (18).
The satellite bordered to the Antares rocket carrying Cygnus cargo spacecraft and it is bound to reach the International Space Station (ISS).
RAAVANA-1 is set to be launched into orbit by the end of May or the outset of June, subsequently, it is expected to orbit the Earth for approximately 15 times per day and its speed is estimated at 7.6 km per second.
RAAVANA-1 is a research satellite built by two Sri Lankan engineers named Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamika, from the University of Peradeniya and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies.
The satellite was designed and built at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan and is 1,000 cubic cm in size and weighs 1.1 kg.
RAAVANA-1 was officially handed over to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on Feb. 18.
The satellite is expected to fulfill five missions including the capturing of pictures of Sri Lanka and its surrounding regions.
The RAAVANA-1 is expected to orbit 400 km away from earth. It will have a minimum lifespan of one and a half years.
(Source: Ada Derana)
That’s a great achievement in this era of darkness.
Kudos to the girl and boy who pioneered this achievement.
The politicians and bureaucrats will hang on to this achievement for their petty ends.
Never mind, Tharindu and Dulani, thank you and forge ahead.
Indians should be quite happy with the choice of the satellite name!!
After the war Japan and Germany is prohibited to built air craft and launch satellites . This satellites is Designed and built at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. Japan is using Sri Lanka as a launch pad. This has nothing to do with cram the book and pass the exam brainless stupid so called Sri Lanken graduates or engineers. To my knowldge they end up in foreign countries as road sweepers and toilet cleaners