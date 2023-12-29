Sri Lanka’s Fuel demand decreased by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022
Posted by Editor on December 29, 2023 - 8:57 am
Fuel demand in Sri Lanka has decreased by 50% during the current Christmas season compared to 2022, President of the Fuel Station Owners Association, Kumara Rajapaksa said on Thursday (December 28).
The number of vehicles arriving at filling stations had dropped, and the amount of fuel dispensed for individual vehicles had also dropped, Rajapaksa said.
The sale of diesel had dropped by 40 to 60 percent as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) were now supplying diesel directly to many factories, Rajapaksa said.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s public transport fares expected to increase from January 2024 December 30, 2023
- Water tariffs in Sri Lanka will increase by 3% in January 2024 December 30, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor says IMF agreement must be continued under any Government December 30, 2023
- Sanath Nishantha’s vehicle attacked over accident December 29, 2023
- Liquor prices in Sri Lanka to rise from January 2024 December 29, 2023
Good news for the Green Economy.
In the festive season, go for walk in your neighborhood and enjoy the sights and make new friends.
Forget about the tradition of travelling far to visit an Uncle with sweets and a bottle of alcohol.
You will be saving the Uncle’s liver as well!!