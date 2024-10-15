Sri Lanka’s industrial production rises by 1.2% in August 2024
The industrial production index showed a 1.2% growth in August 2024 compared to August 2023.
The Department of Census and Statistics of Sri Lanka noted that the index, which stood at 90.2 in August 2023, had risen to 91.3 in August 2024.
It was highlighted that food production significantly increased during this period. However, a decline in the production of beverages and tobacco-related products was observed in August 2024.
Meanwhile, compared to July, the country’s official poverty line slightly decreased in August, dropping from Rs. 16,373 in July to Rs. 16,152 in August.
The Department of Census and Statistics mentioned that this represents an increase when compared to August 2023.
