Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department warns Persons with no TIN could face a penalty up-to Rs. 50,000
Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department warns persons who have not obtained a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) will be subjected to a penalty not exceeding Rs. 50,000, with effect from January 01, 2024.
In a notice to the public, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) reiterated it is mandatory for persons at the age of 18 or more, or who turn 18 years on or after January 01, 2024, to register and obtain a TIN.
Further, any person receiving an income exceeding Rs. 1,200,000 for a year of assessment (from April 1 of a year to March 31 of the following year) must register for income tax.
The general public has the option of registering online at www.ird.gov.lk, requesting registration by post, or registering in person at the IRD.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Rohingya refugees in Sri Lanka protest planned closure of U.N. office, fearing abandonment January 3, 2024
- Leave of Ceylon Electricity Board employees cancelled January 3, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry says TIN doesn’t automatically make someone liable for income tax January 3, 2024
- VAT has not been charged on consumer goods – Minister January 3, 2024
- Sri Lanka to establish a High Commission in New Zealand January 2, 2024
My Grand Mother is 85 years old and is 100% senile.
Savings accumulated from her hard work to the age of 65 brings a monthly income of more than Rs 2 million per month.
This is donated to the IRC for medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.
Does she need a TIN? How stupid.
GOSL, if you want taxes, go catch the rich Casino Owners, Company Directors who import amputated limbs and other idiots who steal and drive around in BMW’s who are the GOSL’s best friends