Sri Lanka’s former chair of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with two breaches of its anti-corruption code.

Jayasuriya, who captained Sri Lanka as a player and appeared in 110 Tests, is accused of two offences which relate to an anti-corruption unit investigation.

Article 2.4.6 relates to the “failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out”, while Article 2.4.7 involves “obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out”.

Jayasuriya has 14 days from October 15 to respond to the ICC’s charges.

