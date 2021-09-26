Sri Lanka’s largest PCR testing facility commences operations

The largest PCR testing laboratory built in Sri Lanka officially commenced its operations yesterday (September 26).

The laboratory is built near the 18th Mile Post area in Katunayake and it was declared open by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella last Thursday (September 23).

Accordingly, 53 persons who arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai were tested for COVID-19 infections at the facility yesterday. The passengers had arrived on an Emirates flight at around 6.30 pm and foreign tourists had been among them.

The laboratory is built jointly by the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (PVT) Limited, and a private company, at the cost of USD 05 million.

Accordingly, this laboratory will carry out PCR tests on fully vaccinated local and foreign air passengers.

It is notable that the laboratory will release PCR results in a short period such as 3 hours, facilitating the tourists to get to their accommodations without much delay.

(Source: Ada Derana)