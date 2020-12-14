The National Carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld Alliance, SriLankan Airlines is set to increase the frequency of passenger flights from Colombo to Singapore from once a week to thrice a week, commencing 18 December.

In addition to this, SriLankan will also operate a weekly service between Kuala Lumpur and Colombo every Friday.

These flights are operated subject to COVID-19 entry restrictions and border closures imposed by the respective countries.

Passengers are kindly reminded to be aware of these travel conditions before booking flights with SriLankan Airlines.

The Airline prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its passengers through a range of additional measures to offer Covid-19 preventive services at the airport and onboard.

Despite the global lockdown, SriLankan Airlines has been operating these routes specifically to cater to the demand for cargo capacity with its fleet of passenger and freighter aircraft. Passengers intending to travel with SriLankan Airlines to these destinations and beyond could book their tickets from the airline’s ticket offices in Colombo, Galle and Kandy, or through their preferred travel agent. For more information kindly contact SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Centre on +94117771979 or visit www.srilankan.com