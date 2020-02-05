SriLankan Airlines staff members who volunteered to operate Flight UL1423 in the airline’s mission of mercy that brought back Sri Lankan students from Wuhan, China, has refused to accept the special incentives and allowances offered to them by the Airlines for the journey.

They have requested the SriLankan Airline authorities to use those funds to buy masks, gloves and other necessary equipment for the SriLankan Airlines staff who engaged in ground handling in Wuhan, a spokesman for the Airline said.

The airline’s mission of mercy that brought back our students from Wuhan, China took place on 1st February 2020.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa commended the SriLankan Airlines crew who flew to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus to bring back Sri Lankan students.

“The crew joined a luncheon hosted by the President at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday (03),” the President’s Media Division said.

(Source: Daily News)