The swearing in of several new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers commenced at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.

The new non-cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena.

Non-Cabinet Ministers:

Dr Harsha de Silva – Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution (non-Cabinet)

Ajith P. Perera – Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology (non-Cabinet)

Sujeewa Senasinghe – Minister of Science, Technology, and Research (non-Cabinet)

State Ministers:

Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance

Vijayakala Maheswaran – State Minister of Education

J.C. Alawathuwala – State Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils

Ranjan Ramanayake – State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Ruwan Wijewardena – State Minister of Defence

Ranjith Aluvihare – State Minister of Tourism Development

Wasantha Aluvihare – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs

Lucky Jayawardene – State Minister of City Planning and Water management

Niroshan Perera – State Minister of national Policies and Economic affairs

Champika Premadasa – State Minister of Power and Renewable energy

Ashoka Abeysinghe – State Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

Faizal Cassim – State Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

H.M.M. Haris – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

Ameer Ali – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs

Dilip Wedarachchi – State Minister of Fishing and Aquatic Resources Development

A.Z.M. Zayeed – State Minister of Social Empowerment

Vadiwel Suresh – State Minister of Plantation

Deputy Ministers:

Buddhika Pathirana – Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce

Nalin Bandara – Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade

Anoma Gamage – Deputy Minister of Petroleum resources development

Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Land and Parliamentary reforms

Ajith Mannaperuma – Deputy Minister of Environment

Karu Paranavithana – Deputy Minister of Vocational Training and Skills Development

Palitha Theweraperuma – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment