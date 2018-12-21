State & Deputy Ministers sworn in
The swearing in of several new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers commenced at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.
The new non-cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena.
Non-Cabinet Ministers:
Dr Harsha de Silva – Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution (non-Cabinet)
Ajith P. Perera – Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology (non-Cabinet)
Sujeewa Senasinghe – Minister of Science, Technology, and Research (non-Cabinet)
State Ministers:
Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance
Vijayakala Maheswaran – State Minister of Education
J.C. Alawathuwala – State Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils
Ranjan Ramanayake – State Minister of Highways and Road Development
Ruwan Wijewardena – State Minister of Defence
Ranjith Aluvihare – State Minister of Tourism Development
Wasantha Aluvihare – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs
Lucky Jayawardene – State Minister of City Planning and Water management
Niroshan Perera – State Minister of national Policies and Economic affairs
Champika Premadasa – State Minister of Power and Renewable energy
Ashoka Abeysinghe – State Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
Faizal Cassim – State Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
H.M.M. Haris – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
Ameer Ali – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs
Dilip Wedarachchi – State Minister of Fishing and Aquatic Resources Development
A.Z.M. Zayeed – State Minister of Social Empowerment
Vadiwel Suresh – State Minister of Plantation
Deputy Ministers:
Buddhika Pathirana – Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce
Nalin Bandara – Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade
Anoma Gamage – Deputy Minister of Petroleum resources development
Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Land and Parliamentary reforms
Ajith Mannaperuma – Deputy Minister of Environment
Karu Paranavithana – Deputy Minister of Vocational Training and Skills Development
Palitha Theweraperuma – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment