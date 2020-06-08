State employees banned from political activity

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says members of state corporations, statutory boards, state institutions, and director boards, who were appointed under his government, must not engage in political activities for any political party.

The Head of State noted that if any individual seeks to engage in election related activities, they can do so by handing over their resignations from respective posts.

President Rajapaksa claimed that he does not expect any state official to engage in political activities claiming such officials should instead work towards ensuring a corruption free, efficient, fruitful, disciplined and profit generating state service.

The President pointed out that state institutions are maintained by public funds adding that such institutions should not be a burden to the masses.

President Rajapaksa also noted that vehicles and physical and financial resources of the state sector should not be used for the upcoming General Election, adding that stern legal action will be taken against persons who violate these regulations.

(Source: News Radio)