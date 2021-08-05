State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says advance Japanese knowhow can be obtained to make organic fertiliser

Japanese organic fertiliser manufacturing institutions have pledged their assistance to develop the industry here, says State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe.

The state minister said that he met heads of organic and compost fertiliser manufacturing factories in Yamanashi prefecture and observed the latest state-of-the-art technologies used in organic fertilizer production.

During the visit he had inspected compost manufacturing plants in the Fujikawaguchiko town in the same prefecture and was told by the Japanese agro-engineers that they had developed high quality fertiliser with four percent nitrogen content using organic raw materials including plant debris and cow dung with other waste. They had agreed to provide technological awareness and other assistance to develop organic fertiliser production in Sri Lanka, the minister said.

Among those present were Ebora Ruske, officer in charge of agriculture, Fan Nagaki production manager, Yamanchi Yasshio of Chnosankio Uki Coop, head of SLPP Japan Branch Jayantha Hettiarachchi, J.I.T. Ranasinghe, J.B. Lalinda and SusanthaPerera.

(Source: The Island)