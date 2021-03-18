State will pay for repatriation, quarantine – Nimal Siripala

Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva said, Sri Lankans employed overseas, who are unable to return home due to the expiry of their work contracts, will be flown back at State expense by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

He stated that once they are brought down to Colombo they would be subjected to mandatory quarantine at State expense as well.

The Minister said either a hotel or centre will be rented in each District by the Government for this purpose and added that eight centres will be set up in the next fortnight.

De Silva added that priority would be given to expats, following registration with the SLBFE.

