Media Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has issued a press release by rejecting the statement released by parliamentarian Sagala Ratnayake on a letterhead of the Prime Minister’s Office.

MEDIA RELEASE:

The Office of the Prime Minister hereby rejects and disowns the statement issued by parliamentarian Sagala Ratnayake on the 1st November 2018. His Excellency the President has appointed the Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The Secretary to the Prime Minister has also been appointed by the President.

The Office of the Prime Minister therefore stresses that the statement issued by Parliamentarian Sagala Ratnayake on a letterhead of the Prime Minister’s Office, has no validity whatsoever. We wish to inform the public that no official by the name of Sagala Ratnayake works at the Prime Minister’s Office and that it is completely illegal for him to issue statements on a letterhead of the Prime Minister’s Office claiming to be the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rohan Welivita

Media Secretary to The Prime Minister