Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have arrested the criminal known as “Jee-Bumba” who is an accomplice of notorious underworld figure “Kanjipani Imran”.

The 33-year-old Mohamed Zamoor Mohamed Shiyam alias “Jee-Bumba” was arrested by the STF at Gampolawela in Gampola.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspect is connected to a series of shootings in Colombo.

He is believed to be a close associate of “Kanjipani Imran” who was arrested in Dubai along with “Makandure Madush”.

