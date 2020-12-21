State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshini Fernandopulle says despite reopening airports, tourists will be allowed into the country only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 and after completing 14 days in quarantine.

Speaking to media during an observational tour of the Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday the State Minister said a stringent programme is in place within the airport premises to ensure overseas arrivals follow quarantine procedures and contain the virus.

State Minister Fernandopulle noted following the completion of 14 days in quarantine, tourists will be able to travel around the island in groups.

(Source: News Radio)