Strong mandate to fulfill ‘Vision for Prosperity’ – President
Posted in Local News
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has recorded a resounding victory at the 2020 General Election according to the results issued by the Election Commission.
The President in a Twitter message expressed confidence that a strong Parliament can be established to make his vision for prosperity a reality with the outcome of 2020 General Election to make the people of this country victorious.
Congratulations!!!
Sri Lankan public have delivered the verdict.
The new owners, hand in hand, with 3 short of the dreaded 2/3rds.
The 3 will be easy to find among the Modadasa Balavegaya; stray dogs are usually starving, a morsel of food would atract them.
The Electorate is cunning.
RW, elected to Parliament, will single handedly defend democracy and make the UNP Colossus rise again in 2024.
Well done. Please deliver what you promised. Sinhalese suffered enough from that “yahapalnaya” rubbish. Thank Sri Lankens for kinking that senile Ranil and pabaya Sirisena in thae but.