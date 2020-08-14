Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris said that there will be a structural change in the education system aiming to meet the requirements of the ever advancing world.

He made these remarks while addressing media, the staff of the Education Ministry and the affiliated institutions after assuming duty as the Education Minister at the Ministry in Battaramulla yesterday.

The Minister said the President and the Prime Minister are of the view that a structural change in the education system is needed. The prime concern of the two leaders is to convert the Education Ministry as a centre for human resource development.

“The main resource of the country is the human resource since it can be well utilized for an overall advancement of every sector.

Therefore the human resource is above all other resources. The country’s economy can be strengthened by developing the human resource.

Institutions established for human resource development, belong to various ministries. The coordination and management of those institutions are somewhat difficult.Therefore moves will be taken to create an interconnection among those institutions,” the Minister said.

Minister Peiris said education and occupancy should be linked together. “Otherwise it is hard to find a livelihood once one finishes formal education. Because of this situation youths, who come out to society from education system, have grudges with the society itself.

Therefore it is a must to bridge the gap between education and employment”, he noted.

The Minister added that education sector is not a new field for him as he had been in the higher education sector for 26 years. He noted that he has a clear evaluation about the strengths of teachers. The creativity, dedication and diversion of teachers are highly admirable, he said.

