A student of the University of Kelaniya has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patient is reportedly a female student studying in the Department of Statistics in the Faculty of Sociology, at the university.

She is a resident of Minuwangoda and reportedly her father is an employee of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda and has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The student’s mother and sister have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Media Director of the University of Kelaniya, Senior Lecturer Wijayananda Rupasinghe, stated that two other students who had contacts with the infected student have also been subjected to PCR tests.