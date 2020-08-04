Sub-Inspector arrested over involvement in evidence fabrication
Another police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara’s forging of evidence pertaining to a firearms case.
The suspect is a Sub-Inspector attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station and a resident of Kithulanpitiya, Oluwitake.
He was summoned to the CID on Monday (03) to record a statement with regard to the incident, and was placed under arrest at around 8.25pm.
Earlier, the CCD arrested former CID Director Shani Abeysekara over allegations that he fabricated evidence in a 2013 murder investigation involving former DIG Vaas Gunawardena. He was later remanded till 7 August by the Gampaha Magistrate.
The Police Spokesman said the Sub-Inspector would be produced in the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today.