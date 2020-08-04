Another police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara’s forging of evidence pertaining to a firearms case.

The suspect is a Sub-Inspector attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station and a resident of Kithulanpitiya, Oluwitake.

He was summoned to the CID on Monday (03) to record a statement with regard to the incident, and was placed under arrest at around 8.25pm.

Earlier, the CCD arrested former CID Director Shani Abeysekara over allegations that he fabricated evidence in a 2013 murder investigation involving former DIG Vaas Gunawardena. He was later remanded till 7 August by the Gampaha Magistrate.

The Police Spokesman said the Sub-Inspector would be produced in the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today.