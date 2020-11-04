State Minister Channa Jayasumana yesterday (3) said in Parliament that he never claimed to use Ayurveda medicine Sudarshana Churna in forms of syrup, tablets or capsules in State western hospitals to prevent COVID-19.

In response to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, Jayasumana said that he never recommended the medicine to State western hospitals.

“I only said that Sudarshana Churna could be used as a syrup in Ayurveda hospitals. I never said it could be used as a western medicine. This medicine is still in research stage, and it has not been distributed in any area of the country yet. It could not be given to COVID-19 patients who are receiving treatments in State western hospitals,” he said.

“The research on Sudrshana Churna was conducted by the Professor of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Medical Faculty Duleeka Gunasekara. However, to give this medicine as a western medicine, several steps have to be followed. If it receives clinical approval after those steps, then I can intervene as the State Minister,” he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen MARASINGHE, Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawarachchi)