Sudarshini Fernandopulle to support Sajith at Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 11, 2024 - 9:40 am
Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Gampaha District Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), stated that she will support Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election.
She made this announcement during a press conference held in Colombo this morning (August 11).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Roshan Ranasinghe to contest Presidential Election August 11, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 320 complaints on Presidential Election August 11, 2024
- Sudarshini Fernandopulle to support Sajith at Presidential Election August 11, 2024
- U.S. to provide Rs. 7.2 billion to Sri Lanka for growth and governance initiatives August 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka Mahajana Party to support Ranil Wickremesinghe in Presidential Election August 10, 2024
It appears, if RW is to win, it will be on a 2nd round preference count.
If RW steps down, RP or AKD will gain > 50 % in the 1st vote.
However, if RP or AKD assume leadership, we will have a Bangladeshi model uprising within a year. RP will flee to preserve his life and his wealth, while AKD will unleash his cadres to spray bullets on the protestors.
We are in a tough time. A few years ago, we gave 69% of our vote to a coward who fled the mob on a boat.
I believe RW should step down; unfortunately, he loves our country and our people too much.