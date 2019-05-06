Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera, former Secretary to the Treasury P. B. Jayasundera and the Director of the Anti-Corruption Committee have been issued with summons ordering them to be present in Court on 13 May.

The three-member panel of judges from the Special Court in Colombo issued these summons today (06).

This is with regard to the case against the former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Gamini Senarath and three others under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.