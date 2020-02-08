JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti has been re-appointed the chairman of the parliamentary watchdog committee – COPE (Committee on Public Enterprises).

This appointment was made during the COPE meeting held at the Parliamentary complex yesterday.

The Committee of Selection, which met on Jan 24, in accordance with Standing Order 120 (1) of the Parliament, appointed 16 members to the COPE.

Ministers Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Susil Premajayantha, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Jayantha Samaraweera and Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva and MPs Rauff Hakeem, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Harsha de Silva, Ajith P. Perera, Sriyani Wijewickrama, Ranjan Ramanayake, Ashok Abeysinghe, Sunil Handunnetti, Mavai S. Senathirajah and D. V. Chanaka were appointed as new members of the COPE.

(Source: The Island – By Rathindra Kuruvita)