JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises.

This is the third time that the JVP MP has been appointed to head the COPE.

Speaking to media, MP Handunnetti said the Committee of Selection unanimously decided to re-appoint him as the COPE Chairman today.

The committee is comprised of 16 members and also includes Rauff Hakeem, Ravindra Samaraweera, Sujeewa Senasinghe, Dr Harsha De Silva, Ajith P. Perera, Wasantha Aluwihare, Ranjan Ramanayake, Ashok Abeysinghe, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Lakshman Senewiratne, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Mavai S. Senathirajah and Jayantha Samaraweera.

During a meeting held under the auspices of Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya in Parliament, a 16-member committee was appointed.