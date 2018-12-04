Dec 04 2018 December 4, 2018 December 4, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Supreme Court begins hearing petitions on parliament dissolution

Supreme court of Sri Lanka

The hearing into the Fundamental Right petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of Parliament resumed a short while ago.

Thirteen fundamental rights petitions were filed at the Supreme Court asking it to declare that the President’s order to dissolve the parliament is illegal.

The Chief Justice nominated a fuller Bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira J. de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna S. Jayawardena, Vijith K. Malalgoda and Murdu Fernando of the Supreme Court to hear the fundamental rights petitions following a request made by the government.