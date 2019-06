The Fundamental Rights Petition filed by former IGP Pujith Jayasundera against the President’s decision to send him on compulsory leave has been re-fixed for support on July 31 by the Supreme Court today.

The petition was taken up before the three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices Prasanna Jayawardene, L.T.B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairajah today (24).