Supreme Court dismisses Fundamental Rights petitions challenging election date

The seven Fundamental Rights petitions filed against the dissolution of parliament and General Elections from holding on June 20, were dismissed by the Supreme Court without hearing them.

Accordingly, the Five-Judge bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena, and Vijith Malalgoda unanimously decided to dismiss the seven petitions filed challenging the elections date.

The Attorney General, on behalf of the President, Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, and Members of the Commission N. J. Abeysekara and Ratnajeevan Hoole have been named as respondents of the petition.