Senior Supreme Court Justice Nalin Perera took oaths as the new Chief Justice before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, yesterday (12).

He was nominated by President Maithripala Sirisena to the Constitutional Council for post of Chief Justice on the retirement of Justice Priyasath Depp.

Mr.Nalin Perera joined the judicial service as a magistrate and gradually promoted to a Supreme Court judge by the President.

(President’s Media)