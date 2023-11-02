Supreme Court orders Maithripala Sirisena and 3 others to declare their assets

Posted by Editor on November 2, 2023 - 3:10 pm

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court today (November 02) has ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena and three others to declare their assets and liabilities through affidavits on or before December 30, 2023.

Accordingly, The Supreme Court has ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena to declare their assets and liabilities through affidavits on or before the December 30, 2023.

The Supreme Court has given this order since four respondents failed to pay the compensation amounts in full in relation to Fundamental Rights petitions filed over the 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.

On January 12, 2023, court ordered Former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a compensation of Rs. 100 Million, Former Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara & former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena to pay a compensation of Rs. 75 Million each, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to pay a compensation of Rs. 50 Million, to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.

The Supreme Court said that all these funds need to be collected and be used to compensate the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.