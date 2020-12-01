Supreme Court rejects petitions against gazette on cremation of COVID-19 victims

The Supreme Court today rejected the examining of 12 Fundamental Rights petitions filed challenging the gazette notification issued on cremation of COVID-19 victims.

The petitions were heard before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, and Justices Murdu Fernando and Preethi Padman Surasena yesterday (30) and today (01).

All Ceylon Makkal Viduthalai (ACMC) Leader and MP Rishard Bathiudeen, former MPs Seyed Ameer Ali, Abdullah Mohamed Mahroof, ans Hussein Ahamed Bhaila, former SLMC MP Ali Zahir Moulana and Oshala Herath were among the Petitioners.