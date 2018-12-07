The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the petitions filed against the dissolution of the Parliament today (07) for the fourth consecutive day.

The petitions are being heard before a seven member Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice.

At the conclusion of yesterday’s hearing the Supreme Court decided to extend the interim injunction order issued against the 2096/70 Gazette until tomorrow. The order was initially due to expire today.

Presenting submissions before the Supreme Court on the 5th of December, the Attorney General had stated that in accordance with Article 38 (02) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court does not have the legal authority to hear these fundamental rights petitions filed against the parliamentary dissolution.

The petitioners are to present submissions today (07) in response to the submissions of intermediate petitioners.